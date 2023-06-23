Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Applied DNA Sciences in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company's stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Applied DNA Sciences in a research report on Thursday, March 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ:APDN opened at $1.36 on Thursday. Applied DNA Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.62 and a fifty-two week high of $7.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.31.

Applied DNA Sciences last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The technology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.03). Applied DNA Sciences had a negative net margin of 28.78% and a negative return on equity of 82.08%. The business had revenue of $4.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.28) EPS. Research analysts expect that Applied DNA Sciences will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied DNA Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Applied DNA Sciences by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 129,355 shares of the technology company valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 28,897 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Applied DNA Sciences by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 83,110 shares of the technology company valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 20,250 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Applied DNA Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Applied DNA Sciences by 180.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 75,677 shares of the technology company valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 48,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.36% of the company's stock.

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes technologies to produce and detect deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Therapeutic DNA Production Services; MDx Testing Services; and DNA Tagging and Security Products and Services.

