Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) PT Raised to $565.00

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Argus from $410.00 to $565.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Argus’ price objective points to a potential upside of 18.30% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Adobe in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $572.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $400.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $380.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $480.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $511.19.

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $477.58 on Wednesday. Adobe has a 12-month low of $274.73 and a 12-month high of $518.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $399.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $368.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.12. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.84% and a net margin of 26.34%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.70 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe will post 12.32 EPS for the current year.

In other Adobe news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 35,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.03, for a total transaction of $16,731,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 403,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,814,356.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.94, for a total value of $254,647.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 378,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,604,997.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.03, for a total transaction of $16,731,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 403,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,814,356.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,672 shares of company stock valued at $19,202,668. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. VELA Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Adobe by 122.2% during the 1st quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 1,958 shares of the software company’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the 1st quarter worth about $15,947,000. United Bank increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 2,109 shares of the software company’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 525,897 shares of the software company’s stock worth $239,609,000 after purchasing an additional 91,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 138.3% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 6,651 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,030,000 after purchasing an additional 3,860 shares during the last quarter. 79.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

