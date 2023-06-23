Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Receives $29.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.67.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HUN. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Huntsman in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Huntsman in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Huntsman from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Huntsman from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Huntsman from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday.

Huntsman Stock Performance

Shares of HUN opened at $25.05 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.77 and its 200-day moving average is $27.91. Huntsman has a 12 month low of $23.52 and a 12 month high of $33.46. The firm has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Huntsman Announces Dividend

Huntsman ( NYSE:HUN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.04. Huntsman had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 11.16%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. Huntsman’s revenue was down 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Huntsman will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.2375 dividend. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.72%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP David M. Stryker acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.50 per share, for a total transaction of $61,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 385,502 shares in the company, valued at $9,444,799. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HUN. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in Huntsman by 80.5% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 20,219 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 9,016 shares during the period. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Huntsman by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,177 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Huntsman by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 349,003 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,549,000 after purchasing an additional 12,091 shares during the period. Summit Street Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Huntsman by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Summit Street Capital Management LLC now owns 209,714 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,738,000 after purchasing an additional 45,577 shares during the period. Finally, First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Huntsman by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 140,758 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,851,000 after purchasing an additional 14,169 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

About Huntsman

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane.

