Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.60.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MPLX. Raymond James dropped their target price on Mplx from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Barclays increased their price objective on Mplx from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Mplx from $41.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mplx in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Mplx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $37.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th.

Get Mplx alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mplx

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PSI Advisors LLC grew its position in Mplx by 61.8% during the first quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 890 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mplx in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Mplx in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Mplx during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Mplx by 76.9% during the fourth quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.89% of the company’s stock.

Mplx Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:MPLX opened at $33.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Mplx has a twelve month low of $27.48 and a twelve month high of $35.37. The company has a market cap of $33.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.99.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.08. Mplx had a net margin of 34.67% and a return on equity of 30.74%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Mplx will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mplx Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th were given a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. Mplx’s payout ratio is 79.90%.

Mplx Company Profile

(Get Rating

MPLX LP engages in the operation of midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets, and distribution fuels services. It operates through the Logistics and Storage (L&S) and Gathering and Processing (G&P) segments. The Logistics and Storage segment transports, stores, distributes, and markets crude oil, asphalt, refined petroleum products, and water.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mplx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mplx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.