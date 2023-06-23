Head-To-Head Analysis: SCWorx (WORX) & Its Rivals

SCWorx (NASDAQ:WORX – Get Rating) is one of 28 publicly-traded companies in the “Miscellaneous amusement & recreation services” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare SCWorx to related companies based on the strength of its profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SCWorx and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio SCWorx $4.04 million -$1.85 million -2.76 SCWorx Competitors $4.49 billion $129.87 million 18.27

SCWorx’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than SCWorx. SCWorx is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SCWorx -40.49% -24.70% -17.58% SCWorx Competitors -137.78% -44.83% -21.55%

Risk & Volatility

This table compares SCWorx and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

SCWorx has a beta of 2.32, indicating that its stock price is 132% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SCWorx’s peers have a beta of 1.21, indicating that their average stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

2.7% of SCWorx shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.2% of shares of all “Miscellaneous amusement & recreation services” companies are held by institutional investors. 10.0% of SCWorx shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 20.8% of shares of all “Miscellaneous amusement & recreation services” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for SCWorx and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SCWorx 0 0 0 0 N/A SCWorx Competitors 161 831 1814 52 2.61

As a group, “Miscellaneous amusement & recreation services” companies have a potential upside of 25.56%. Given SCWorx’s peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe SCWorx has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

SCWorx peers beat SCWorx on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

About SCWorx

SCWorx Corp. develops and markets health care information technology solutions and related services to improve healthcare processes and information flow within hospitals and other healthcare facilities in the United States. The company provides data content and services related to repair, normalization, and interoperability of information for healthcare providers, as well as big data analytics for the healthcare industry. It also offers virtualized item master file repair, expansion, and automation; electronic medical record management; charge description master management; contract management; request for proposal automation; rebate management; integration of acquired management; big data analytics modeling; data integration and warehousing; and ScanWorx. In addition, the company focuses on selling personal protective equipment and COVID-19 rapid test kits. It sells its solutions and services to hospitals and health systems through its direct sales force, and distribution and reseller partnerships. SCWorx Corp. is based in New York, New York.

