Comparing KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:KNKZF) and Local Bounti (NYSE:LOCL)

KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:KNKZF – Get Rating) and Local Bounti (NYSE:LOCL – Get Rating) are both consumer defensive companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

12.1% of KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.0% of Local Bounti shares are held by institutional investors. 36.0% of Local Bounti shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA and Local Bounti’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA N/A N/A N/A Local Bounti -420.34% -90.64% -39.43%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA 0 1 1 0 2.50 Local Bounti 0 1 4 0 2.80

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA and Local Bounti, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA currently has a consensus target price of C$68.00, indicating a potential upside of 4.81%. Local Bounti has a consensus target price of $34.45, indicating a potential upside of 878.69%. Given Local Bounti’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Local Bounti is more favorable than KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA and Local Bounti’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Local Bounti $25.89 million 1.10 -$111.07 million ($15.47) -0.23

KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Local Bounti.

Summary

Local Bounti beats KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA

KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA develops, produces, and distributes seeds for farmers in Germany, rest of Europe, North and South America, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Corn, Sugarbeet, Cereals, and Vegetables. The Corn segment breeds, produces, and distributes seeds for corn, soybeans, and sunflowers. The Sugarbeet segment engages in the development, breeding, production, and distribution of diploid hybrid potatoes and sugar beet seeds. The Cereals segment breeds, produces, and distributes seeds for rye, wheat, barley, and rapeseed. This segment also generates remainder from other crops, including sorghum, peas, catch crops, and oats. The Vegetables segment engages in the breeding, production, and distribution of seeds for spinach, beans, Swiss chard, red beet, and tomatoes. The company was formerly known as KWS SAAT SE and changed its name to KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA in July 2019. KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA was founded in 1856 and is headquartered in Einbeck, Germany.

About Local Bounti

Local Bounti Corporation grows and packs fresh greens in the United States. It produces lettuce, herbs, and loose-leaf lettuce. The company sells its products to food retailers and food service distributors. Local Bounti Corporation was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Montana.

