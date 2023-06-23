Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM) Receives $43.57 Average PT from Brokerages

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.57.

BAM has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Brookfield Asset Management to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Brookfield Asset Management Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE BAM opened at $31.95 on Friday. Brookfield Asset Management has a twelve month low of $26.76 and a twelve month high of $36.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.34.

Brookfield Asset Management Announces Dividend

Brookfield Asset Management ( NYSE:BAM Get Rating ) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $966.00 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Brookfield Asset Management will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Brookfield Asset Management news, Director Multi-Strategy Mast Brookfield sold 24,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.96, for a total value of $295,938.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,104,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $252,414,879.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brookfield Asset Management

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BAM. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,380,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,896,501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426,257 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 30,651.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,097,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $891,564,000 after purchasing an additional 30,996,329 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,773,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $352,893,000 after buying an additional 2,582,493 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 166.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,051,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $398,883,000 after buying an additional 4,402,115 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 7.6% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,457,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $211,535,000 after buying an additional 455,012 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.29% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. provides alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the ownership, operation, and development of hydroelectric, wind, solar, and energy transition power generating assets. The company's infrastructure business engages in the ownership, operation, and development of utilities, transport, midstream, data and sustainable resource assets.

