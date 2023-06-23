First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNLC) & Jeffersonville Bancorp (OTCMKTS:JFBC) Head to Head Review

Jeffersonville Bancorp (OTCMKTS:JFBC – Get Rating) and First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNLC – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Jeffersonville Bancorp and First Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jeffersonville Bancorp N/A 14.79% 1.47% First Bancorp 31.67% 16.47% 1.37%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Jeffersonville Bancorp and First Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jeffersonville Bancorp $27.45 million N/A $9.30 million $2.40 8.13 First Bancorp $109.91 million 2.55 $38.99 million $3.37 7.50

Dividends

First Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Jeffersonville Bancorp. First Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Jeffersonville Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Jeffersonville Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. First Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.4%. Jeffersonville Bancorp pays out 25.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Bancorp pays out 40.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. First Bancorp has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years. First Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

40.2% of First Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 8.4% of Jeffersonville Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.0% of First Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Jeffersonville Bancorp has a beta of 0.4, meaning that its share price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Bancorp has a beta of 0.51, meaning that its share price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Jeffersonville Bancorp and First Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jeffersonville Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A First Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

First Bancorp beats Jeffersonville Bancorp on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Jeffersonville Bancorp

Jeffersonville Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Jeff Bank that provides community banking services to individuals, small businesses, and local municipal governments primarily in Sullivan County, New York. The company offers various deposit products, such as checking, money market, savings, and NOW, as well as demand and time deposits. It also offers commercial mortgage, farmland, construction, real estate, agricultural, residential mortgage, home equity, installment, debt restructures, and other consumer loans. The company was founded in 1913 and is based in Jeffersonville, New York.

About First Bancorp

The First Bancorp, Inc. (Maine) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers time and savings deposits, lending, automated teller machine processing, investment management, and trust services. The company was founded on January 15, 1985 and is headquartered in Damariscotta, ME.

