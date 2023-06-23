Brokerages Set Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) Price Target at $126.20

Shares of Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $123.50.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on OXM shares. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Oxford Industries in a research report on Friday, March 24th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Oxford Industries in a research note on Friday, June 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Oxford Industries from $110.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Oxford Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 9th.

Oxford Industries Stock Performance

NYSE OXM opened at $97.14 on Friday. Oxford Industries has a twelve month low of $82.46 and a twelve month high of $123.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.36.

Oxford Industries Announces Dividend

Oxford Industries ( NYSE:OXM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The textile maker reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $382.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $377.38 million. Oxford Industries had a return on equity of 32.20% and a net margin of 11.28%. Oxford Industries’s revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.68 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Oxford Industries will post 11.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. Oxford Industries’s payout ratio is 25.12%.

Insider Activity at Oxford Industries

In related news, Director Dennis M. Love sold 1,000 shares of Oxford Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.93, for a total transaction of $105,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,683,439.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Oxford Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $757,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Oxford Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Oxford Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Oxford Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel and swimwear under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

