8×8, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGHT) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of 8×8, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGHT – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.16.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EGHT. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of 8X8 from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on 8X8 from $4.50 to $3.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on 8X8 in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of 8X8 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 15th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 8X8

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EGHT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in 8X8 by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 3,106 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 55.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 60,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 21,494 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in 8X8 by 9.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 285,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,599,000 after buying an additional 24,273 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in 8X8 by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 102,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after buying an additional 15,889 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in 8X8 by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 101,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after buying an additional 3,927 shares during the last quarter. 97.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

8X8 Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ EGHT opened at $3.56 on Friday. 8X8 has a twelve month low of $2.50 and a twelve month high of $6.49. The firm has a market cap of $414.24 million, a PE ratio of -5.65 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.29.

8X8 (NASDAQ:EGHT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $184.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.22 million. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 9.83% and a negative return on equity of 51.00%. Analysts expect that 8X8 will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About 8X8

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It provides 8×8 Work, a self-contained end-to-end united communications solution that delivers enterprise voice with public switched telephone network connectivity, video meetings, and unified messaging, as well as direct messages, public and private team messaging rooms, and short and multimedia services; 8×8 Contact Center, a multi-channel cloud-based contact center solution; and 8×8 CPaaS, a set of global communications Platform-as-a-Service.

