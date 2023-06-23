ITV plc (LON:ITV) Receives GBX 98.67 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of ITV plc (LON:ITV – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 94 ($1.20).

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of ITV to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Numis Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 80 ($1.02) price target on shares of ITV in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of ITV in a research note on Monday, March 13th.

ITV opened at GBX 66.98 ($0.86) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 608.18, a P/E/G ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.71. ITV has a 12 month low of GBX 53.97 ($0.69) and a 12 month high of GBX 96.62 ($1.24). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 74.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 79.03.

In other news, insider Mary Harris bought 3,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 84 ($1.07) per share, with a total value of £2,719.92 ($3,480.38). In other ITV news, insider Carolyn McCall sold 68,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 81 ($1.04), for a total value of £55,197.45 ($70,630.13). Also, insider Mary Harris bought 3,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 84 ($1.07) per share, for a total transaction of £2,719.92 ($3,480.38). Insiders own 10.33% of the company’s stock.

ITV plc, an integrated production, broadcasting, and streaming company, which creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through ITV Studios and Media & Entertainment segments. The ITV Studios segment creates and produces programs and formats that include drama, entertainment, and factual for its own channels and other broadcasters.

