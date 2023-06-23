Brokerages Set Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) PT at $205.65

Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-three ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $205.65.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on VEEV shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Veeva Systems from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Veeva Systems from $184.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $195.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st.

In other news, CAO Michele O’connor sold 3,137 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.95, for a total transaction of $620,969.15. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,433 shares in the company, valued at $1,669,312.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Michele O’connor sold 3,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.95, for a total value of $620,969.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,669,312.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 12,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.05, for a total value of $2,407,801.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,219,153.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,333 shares of company stock worth $3,059,046. 10.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VEEV. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,294,729 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,192,035,000 after buying an additional 119,298 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in Veeva Systems by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 10,262,249 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,886,099,000 after purchasing an additional 320,018 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Veeva Systems by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,784,552 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,430,724,000 after buying an additional 277,228 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Veeva Systems by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,362,861 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,188,219,000 after buying an additional 1,440,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,061,137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $655,387,000 after buying an additional 279,628 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VEEV opened at $199.85 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $180.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $174.12. Veeva Systems has a 52 week low of $151.02 and a 52 week high of $232.26. The firm has a market cap of $32.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.92.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The technology company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.09. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 23.85%. The company had revenue of $526.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $515.47 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Veeva Systems will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

