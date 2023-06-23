Brokerages Set Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) PT at $205.65

Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-three ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $205.65.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on VEEV shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Veeva Systems from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Veeva Systems from $184.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $195.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st.
Insider Buying and Selling at Veeva Systems
In other news, CAO Michele O’connor sold 3,137 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.95, for a total transaction of $620,969.15. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,433 shares in the company, valued at $1,669,312.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Michele O’connor sold 3,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.95, for a total value of $620,969.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,669,312.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 12,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.05, for a total value of $2,407,801.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,219,153.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,333 shares of company stock worth $3,059,046. 10.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Trading of Veeva Systems
Veeva Systems Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE VEEV opened at $199.85 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $180.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $174.12. Veeva Systems has a 52 week low of $151.02 and a 52 week high of $232.26. The firm has a market cap of $32.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.92.
Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The technology company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.09. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 23.85%. The company had revenue of $526.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $515.47 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Veeva Systems will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.
Veeva Systems Company Profile
Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.
Further Reading
- Get a free research report on Veeva Systems from StockNews.com
- Mastering Discipline: Overcoming Emotional Challenges In Trading
- Darden Restaurants: Ring The Register Or Time To Buy?
- United Airlines: Cleared For Takeoff As It Approaches Buy Point?
- KB Home Hits Peak: Pullback Imminent
- Five stocks we like better than Veeva Systems
Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.