The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Receives $329.27 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $330.86.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $333.00 to $287.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $370.00 to $356.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Raymond James lowered their target price on The Cigna Group from $350.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com raised The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Thursday, March 30th.

The Cigna Group Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of CI opened at $275.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $81.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.55, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.62. The Cigna Group has a 12 month low of $240.50 and a 12 month high of $340.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $257.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $284.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

The Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The health services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.23 by $0.18. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The company had revenue of $46.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that The Cigna Group will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th were given a $1.23 dividend. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 6th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.29, for a total transaction of $191,740.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,558 shares in the company, valued at $6,473,585.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Cigna Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 154,255.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,954,841 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,961,117,000 after buying an additional 11,947,096 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of The Cigna Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $963,542,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 853.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,928,419 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $50,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726,261 shares during the period. Edmp Inc. grew its position in The Cigna Group by 32,426.5% in the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 1,606,807 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,849,000 after buying an additional 1,601,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S acquired a new position in The Cigna Group in the 1st quarter valued at $215,213,000. 85.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Cigna Group Company Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

