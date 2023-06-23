WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.
WidePoint Trading Up 4.3 %
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN WYY opened at $1.89 on Tuesday. WidePoint has a 1-year low of $1.70 and a 1-year high of $3.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.48 million, a P/E ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.94.
WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The technology company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter. WidePoint had a positive return on equity of 2.98% and a negative net margin of 16.03%. The business had revenue of $23.34 million during the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On WidePoint
About WidePoint
WidePoint Corporation provides technology management as a service (TMaaS) to the government and business enterprises in North America and Europe. The company offers TMaaS solutions through a secure federal government certified proprietary portal and secure enterprise portal that provides ability to manage, analyze, and protect communications assets, as well as deploy identity management solutions that provide secured virtual and physical access to restricted environments.
Further Reading
- Get a free research report on WidePoint from StockNews.com
- Mastering Discipline: Overcoming Emotional Challenges In Trading
- Darden Restaurants: Ring The Register Or Time To Buy?
- United Airlines: Cleared For Takeoff As It Approaches Buy Point?
- KB Home Hits Peak: Pullback Imminent
- Five stocks we like better than WidePoint
Receive News & Ratings for WidePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WidePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.