WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN WYY opened at $1.89 on Tuesday. WidePoint has a 1-year low of $1.70 and a 1-year high of $3.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.48 million, a P/E ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.94.

WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The technology company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter. WidePoint had a positive return on equity of 2.98% and a negative net margin of 16.03%. The business had revenue of $23.34 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WYY. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in WidePoint in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in WidePoint in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in WidePoint by 121.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 13,577 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 7,437 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in WidePoint in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Channel Wealth LLC bought a new stake in WidePoint in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. 11.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WidePoint Corporation provides technology management as a service (TMaaS) to the government and business enterprises in North America and Europe. The company offers TMaaS solutions through a secure federal government certified proprietary portal and secure enterprise portal that provides ability to manage, analyze, and protect communications assets, as well as deploy identity management solutions that provide secured virtual and physical access to restricted environments.

