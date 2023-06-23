Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) Receives $12.44 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.44.

COTY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Coty from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Coty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Coty from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on Coty from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Coty from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd.

COTY stock opened at $12.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.90, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.70. Coty has a fifty-two week low of $6.19 and a fifty-two week high of $12.64.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Coty ( NYSE:COTY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Coty had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 3.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Coty will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COTY. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Coty by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,475,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,888,000 after purchasing an additional 440,975 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Coty by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 187,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 3,987 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Coty by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 48,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 8,377 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Coty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $449,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its stake in Coty by 111.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 138,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 73,173 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

Coty Company Profile

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

