Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Orion Group (NYSE:ORN – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the construction company’s stock.

Separately, Noble Financial assumed coverage on shares of Orion Group in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a buy rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock.

Get Orion Group alerts:

Orion Group Stock Performance

Shares of ORN stock opened at $2.50 on Thursday. Orion Group has a 12 month low of $2.10 and a 12 month high of $3.35. The stock has a market cap of $80.44 million, a PE ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.62.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Orion Group

Orion Group ( NYSE:ORN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The construction company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.25). Orion Group had a negative net margin of 2.78% and a negative return on equity of 10.36%. The business had revenue of $159.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.47 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Orion Group will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Orion Group in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Whitegate Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in Orion Group in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Orion Group in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Orion Group by 84.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,176 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 7,397 shares during the period. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Orion Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors own 55.03% of the company’s stock.

Orion Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Orion Group Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of specialty construction services in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors. It operates through the Marine and Concrete segments. The Marine segment includes the restoration, maintenance, dredging, and repair of marine transportation facilities, pipelines, bridges and causeways and environmental structures.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.