StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Universal Security Instruments (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Universal Security Instruments (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Universal Security Instruments Price Performance

UUU opened at $2.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.17 million, a P/E ratio of -56.00 and a beta of 1.31. Universal Security Instruments has a 1-year low of $1.50 and a 1-year high of $4.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.24.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Universal Security Instruments

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Universal Security Instruments stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 32,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. owned 1.42% of Universal Security Instruments at the end of the most recent reporting period. 15.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Universal Security Instruments Company Profile

Universal Security Instruments, Inc, together with its subsidiary, designs, markets, and distributes safety and security products for use in homes and businesses in the United States and internationally. It offers a line of safety alarms, including units powered by replaceable batteries, sealed batteries, and battery backup alarms; and smoke alarms, which include hearing impaired and heat alarms, as well as carbon monoxide alarms, door chimes, ventilation products, ground fault circuit interrupters, and other electrical devices under the UNIVERSAL and USI Electric trade names.

