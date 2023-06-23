Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $285.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $304.00 to $288.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 13th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $277.00 to $257.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $265.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $273.50.

Laboratory Co. of America Trading Up 0.8 %

LH stock opened at $234.91 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Laboratory Co. of America has a twelve month low of $200.32 and a twelve month high of $263.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.32 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $223.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $232.53.

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.11 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America will post 16.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 17th. Laboratory Co. of America’s payout ratio is 26.13%.

Insider Activity at Laboratory Co. of America

In related news, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.91, for a total value of $932,713.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,808,116.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.91, for a total value of $932,713.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,808,116.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 3,897 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.81, for a total transaction of $879,981.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,509,991.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,697 shares of company stock valued at $2,137,850 in the last three months. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Laboratory Co. of America

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 45.6% during the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 131 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics and Labcorp Drug Development.

