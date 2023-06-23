Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on DM. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $2.20 price objective on shares of Desktop Metal in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Desktop Metal from $1.75 to $1.90 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd.

Desktop Metal Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of DM stock opened at $2.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 3.79. Desktop Metal has a 52-week low of $1.13 and a 52-week high of $3.65. The company has a market capitalization of $649.35 million, a PE ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.99 and its 200 day moving average is $1.88.

Desktop Metal ( NYSE:DM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The pipeline company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.01). Desktop Metal had a negative return on equity of 24.26% and a negative net margin of 349.92%. The business had revenue of $41.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.95 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Desktop Metal will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DM. Alphabet Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Desktop Metal in the third quarter worth about $28,616,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Desktop Metal by 60.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,742,775 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $14,834,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550,024 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Desktop Metal in the fourth quarter worth about $2,933,000. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Desktop Metal by 47.4% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,328,146 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $7,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new stake in shares of Desktop Metal in the third quarter worth about $2,449,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.18% of the company’s stock.

Desktop Metal, Inc manufactures and sells additive manufacturing technologies for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a mid-volume binder jetting platform; X-series platform for serial production binder jet 3D printed metal, ceramic, or composite parts, balancing speed, and quality; Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Desktop Metal Furnace, which is paired with the Studio System and binder jetting solutions to create turnkey metal additive manufacturing solutions.

