Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN – Get Rating) (TSE:DML) to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

NYSEAMERICAN DNN opened at $1.20 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of -40.00 and a beta of 1.83. Denison Mines has a 1 year low of $0.91 and a 1 year high of $1.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.20.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MMCAP International Inc. SPC boosted its position in shares of Denison Mines by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. MMCAP International Inc. SPC now owns 28,389,927 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,942,000 after purchasing an additional 3,912,734 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Denison Mines by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 23,920,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,073,000 after purchasing an additional 2,331,888 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Denison Mines by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,440,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,905,000 after purchasing an additional 817,351 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Wave Global LP boosted its position in shares of Denison Mines by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Alpha Wave Global LP now owns 3,463,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,776,000 after purchasing an additional 330,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Herr Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Denison Mines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,603,000. 29.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Denison Mines Corp. operates as a uranium exploration and development company in Canada. Its flagship project is the 95% interest owned Wheeler River uranium project covering an area of approximately 300,000 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

