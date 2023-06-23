Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Navios Maritime Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE NM opened at $1.69 on Thursday. Navios Maritime has a one year low of $1.53 and a one year high of $2.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.87 million, a P/E ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.63.

Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The shipping company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Navios Maritime had a net margin of 31.38% and a return on equity of 97.48%. The firm had revenue of $65.41 million for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Navios Maritime by 83.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 908,070 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,296,000 after buying an additional 412,836 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Navios Maritime during the first quarter valued at $328,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its position in Navios Maritime by 155.5% during the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 112,258 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 68,324 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Navios Maritime during the first quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new position in Navios Maritime during the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. Institutional investors own 12.62% of the company’s stock.

Navios Maritime Holdings, Inc is a seaborne shipping and logistics company, which engages in the transport and transshipment of dry bulk commodities including iron ore, coal, and grain. It operates through the Dry Bulk Vessel Operations and Logistics Business segments. The Dry Bulk Vessel Operations segment transports and handles bulk cargoes through the ownership, operation, and trading of vessels, freight, and forward freight agreements.

