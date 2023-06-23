Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DFFN opened at $3.55 on Thursday. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $3.42 and a 52 week high of $8.74. The firm has a market cap of $7.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.08.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Diffusion Pharmaceuticals

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,324,202 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 64.94% of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals worth $331,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.95% of the company’s stock.

About Diffusion Pharmaceuticals

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapies that enhance the body's ability to deliver oxygen. Its lead product candidate is Trans Sodium Crocetinate that is developed to enhance the diffusion of oxygen to tissues, as well as to treat COVID-19 disease. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in Charlottesville, Virginia.

