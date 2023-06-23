WPP (NASDAQ:WPP) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of WPP (NASDAQ:WPP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning.
WPP Stock Performance
WPP stock opened at $54.12 on Thursday. WPP has a one year low of $39.67 and a one year high of $64.07.
About WPP
See Also
- Get a free research report on WPP from StockNews.com
- Mastering Discipline: Overcoming Emotional Challenges In Trading
- Darden Restaurants: Ring The Register Or Time To Buy?
- United Airlines: Cleared For Takeoff As It Approaches Buy Point?
- KB Home Hits Peak: Pullback Imminent
- Five stocks we like better than WPP
Receive News & Ratings for WPP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WPP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.