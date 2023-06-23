Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

OCUL has been the topic of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $12.50.

Ocular Therapeutix Stock Performance

Shares of OCUL stock opened at $4.60 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $356.64 million, a PE ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.63. Ocular Therapeutix has a 52 week low of $2.57 and a 52 week high of $7.96.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ocular Therapeutix

Ocular Therapeutix ( NASDAQ:OCUL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.04). Ocular Therapeutix had a negative net margin of 171.85% and a negative return on equity of 213.57%. The company had revenue of $13.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.02 million. On average, research analysts predict that Ocular Therapeutix will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 49,057 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 10,587 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Ocular Therapeutix by 264.2% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 57,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 42,000 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix during the first quarter worth about $348,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix during the first quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. 51.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ocular Therapeutix

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel-based formulation technology in the United States. The company markets ReSure Sealant, an ophthalmic device to prevent wound leaks in corneal incisions following cataract surgery; and DEXTENZA, a dexamethasone ophthalmic insert to treat post-surgical ocular inflammation and pain following ophthalmic surgery, as well as allergic conjunctivitis.

