Empire State Realty OP (NYSE:ESBA) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Empire State Realty OP (NYSE:ESBA – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Empire State Realty OP Trading Up 2.9 %

NYSE:ESBA opened at $6.75 on Thursday. Empire State Realty OP has a 1-year low of $5.08 and a 1-year high of $8.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.10.

Empire State Realty OP Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%.

Institutional Trading of Empire State Realty OP

About Empire State Realty OP

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESBA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Empire State Realty OP by 363.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 6,102 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Empire State Realty OP by 159.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 5,425 shares in the last quarter. Financial Partners Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Empire State Realty OP during the fourth quarter valued at $88,000. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Empire State Realty OP by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 5,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Empire State Realty OP by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 3,045 shares in the last quarter.

Empire State Realty OP, L.P. operates as a subsidiary of Empire State Realty Trust, Inc

