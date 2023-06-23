Empire State Realty OP (NYSE:ESBA) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Empire State Realty OP (NYSE:ESBA – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
Empire State Realty OP Trading Up 2.9 %
NYSE:ESBA opened at $6.75 on Thursday. Empire State Realty OP has a 1-year low of $5.08 and a 1-year high of $8.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.10.
Empire State Realty OP Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%.
Institutional Trading of Empire State Realty OP
About Empire State Realty OP
Empire State Realty OP, L.P. operates as a subsidiary of Empire State Realty Trust, Inc
Read More
- Get a free research report on Empire State Realty OP from StockNews.com
- Mastering Discipline: Overcoming Emotional Challenges In Trading
- Darden Restaurants: Ring The Register Or Time To Buy?
- United Airlines: Cleared For Takeoff As It Approaches Buy Point?
- KB Home Hits Peak: Pullback Imminent
- Five stocks we like better than Empire State Realty OP
Receive News & Ratings for Empire State Realty OP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empire State Realty OP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.