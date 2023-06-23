Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.
A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ISDR. TheStreet lowered Issuer Direct from a b rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Northland Securities dropped their target price on Issuer Direct from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th.
Issuer Direct Stock Up 0.5 %
Shares of Issuer Direct stock opened at $19.36 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.06. Issuer Direct has a 52-week low of $17.03 and a 52-week high of $29.20. The firm has a market cap of $73.39 million, a PE ratio of 56.94 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Issuer Direct
About Issuer Direct
Issuer Direct Corporation operates as a communications and compliance company, provides solutions for both public relations and investor relations professionals in the United States and internationally. The company provides press release distribution, media databases, media monitoring, and newsrooms through media advantage platform; ACCESSWIRE, a news dissemination and media outreach service; and VisualWebcaster Platform, a cloud-based webcast, webinar, and virtual meeting platform that delivers live and on-demand streaming of events to audiences of various sizes, as well as allows customers to create, produce, and deliver events.
