Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ISDR. TheStreet lowered Issuer Direct from a b rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Northland Securities dropped their target price on Issuer Direct from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th.

Get Issuer Direct alerts:

Issuer Direct Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Issuer Direct stock opened at $19.36 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.06. Issuer Direct has a 52-week low of $17.03 and a 52-week high of $29.20. The firm has a market cap of $73.39 million, a PE ratio of 56.94 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Issuer Direct

About Issuer Direct

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISDR. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Issuer Direct by 97.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Issuer Direct during the 4th quarter worth $232,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Issuer Direct by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Issuer Direct by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 33,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 1,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Issuer Direct by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 51,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after buying an additional 2,293 shares in the last quarter. 28.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Issuer Direct Corporation operates as a communications and compliance company, provides solutions for both public relations and investor relations professionals in the United States and internationally. The company provides press release distribution, media databases, media monitoring, and newsrooms through media advantage platform; ACCESSWIRE, a news dissemination and media outreach service; and VisualWebcaster Platform, a cloud-based webcast, webinar, and virtual meeting platform that delivers live and on-demand streaming of events to audiences of various sizes, as well as allows customers to create, produce, and deliver events.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Issuer Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Issuer Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.