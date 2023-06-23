Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

Several other research firms have also commented on TBBK. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Bancorp from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Bancorp from $43.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bancorp has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $39.00.

NASDAQ TBBK opened at $32.73 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.27 and a 200-day moving average of $30.88. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $18.12 and a 1-year high of $37.58.

Bancorp ( NASDAQ:TBBK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $114.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.95 million. Bancorp had a return on equity of 21.96% and a net margin of 31.06%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bancorp will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Olek Derowe sold 2,750 shares of Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.44, for a total transaction of $100,210.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,762,261.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Bancorp news, Director Matthew Cohn bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.01 per share, for a total transaction of $90,025.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,853 shares in the company, valued at $1,002,986.53. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Olek Derowe sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.44, for a total transaction of $100,210.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,803 shares in the company, valued at $2,762,261.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 3,358 shares of company stock valued at $117,448. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bancorp by 325.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,222 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Bancorp by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,279 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. 90.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, medical savings, money market, individual retirement, and commercial accounts; certificates of deposit; and payroll cards.

