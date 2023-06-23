Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday.
Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on PLAB. Northland Securities boosted their target price on Photronics from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Photronics in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th.
Photronics Trading Down 1.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ PLAB opened at $24.07 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 3.59. Photronics has a fifty-two week low of $13.86 and a fifty-two week high of $25.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.16.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Photronics
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Photronics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $182,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of Photronics by 114.0% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 34,950 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 18,620 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new stake in Photronics in the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Photronics in the 4th quarter worth $245,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Photronics by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 37,421 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 5,544 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.05% of the company’s stock.
Photronics Company Profile
Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, China, Korea, Europe, and internationally. The company offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, FDP substrates, and various types of electrical and optical components.
