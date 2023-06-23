TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday.

TCBK has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $59.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $61.00 to $52.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th.

TriCo Bancshares Stock Down 3.6 %

NASDAQ:TCBK opened at $34.21 on Thursday. TriCo Bancshares has a 1-year low of $28.66 and a 1-year high of $58.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.11 and a 200 day moving average of $43.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

TriCo Bancshares Dividend Announcement

TriCo Bancshares ( NASDAQ:TCBK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $106.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.90 million. TriCo Bancshares had a net margin of 31.25% and a return on equity of 13.52%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TriCo Bancshares will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. TriCo Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other TriCo Bancshares news, Director Michael W. Koehnen purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.00 per share, for a total transaction of $165,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 113,974 shares in the company, valued at $3,761,142. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Cory W. Giese sold 1,793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $68,134.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at $475,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael W. Koehnen bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.00 per share, for a total transaction of $165,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 113,974 shares in the company, valued at $3,761,142. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TriCo Bancshares

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in TriCo Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,146,000. MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TriCo Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth $368,000. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in shares of TriCo Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $293,000. Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $444,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 4.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 196,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,753,000 after purchasing an additional 7,998 shares during the period. 62.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TriCo Bancshares Company Profile

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

