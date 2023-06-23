Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on MBRX. Roth Mkm reiterated a buy rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Moleculin Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Moleculin Biotech in a research note on Friday, March 24th.

Moleculin Biotech Price Performance

MBRX stock opened at $0.60 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.00. The company has a market cap of $17.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 1.99. Moleculin Biotech has a twelve month low of $0.55 and a twelve month high of $1.94.

Institutional Trading of Moleculin Biotech

Moleculin Biotech ( NASDAQ:MBRX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.04. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Moleculin Biotech will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Moleculin Biotech in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Moleculin Biotech by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 88,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 28,200 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Moleculin Biotech by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 11,497 shares during the period. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Moleculin Biotech Company Profile

Moleculin Biotech, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug candidates for the treatment of cancers and viruses. Its lead drug candidate is Annamycin, which is in Phase 1/2 studies for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and cancers metastasized to the lungs.

