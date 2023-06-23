Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Posted by on Jun 23rd, 2023

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRXGet Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on MBRX. Roth Mkm reiterated a buy rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Moleculin Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Moleculin Biotech in a research note on Friday, March 24th.

Moleculin Biotech Price Performance

MBRX stock opened at $0.60 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.00. The company has a market cap of $17.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 1.99. Moleculin Biotech has a twelve month low of $0.55 and a twelve month high of $1.94.

Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRXGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.04. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Moleculin Biotech will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Moleculin Biotech

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Moleculin Biotech in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Moleculin Biotech by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 88,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 28,200 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Moleculin Biotech by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 11,497 shares during the period. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Moleculin Biotech Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Moleculin Biotech, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug candidates for the treatment of cancers and viruses. Its lead drug candidate is Annamycin, which is in Phase 1/2 studies for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and cancers metastasized to the lungs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Moleculin Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moleculin Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.