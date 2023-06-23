Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright downgraded Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. JMP Securities cut shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $2.44.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of SPPI opened at $1.09 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $223.73 million, a P/E ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 2.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.04 and a 200 day moving average of $0.79. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.32 and a twelve month high of $1.57.

Insider Activity at Spectrum Pharmaceuticals

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:SPPI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $15.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Nora Brennan sold 32,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.10, for a total value of $35,625.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 567,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $624,610.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Spectrum Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 109,140 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 13,746 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 108.3% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 31,652 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 16,460 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 432,628 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 22,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 276,163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 28,092 shares during the last quarter. 21.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes oncology drug products. It offers ROLVEDON(Eflapegrastim), a novel long-acting granulocyte colony-stimulating factor for chemotherapy-induced neutropenia. The company develops Poziotinib, a novel irreversible tyrosine kinase inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer tumors with various mutations.

