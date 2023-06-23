StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Salisbury Bancorp Stock Down 3.1 %

SAL opened at $23.41 on Thursday. Salisbury Bancorp has a twelve month low of $19.89 and a twelve month high of $32.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.03. The stock has a market cap of $136.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.22). Salisbury Bancorp had a net margin of 23.34% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The firm had revenue of $13.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.80 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Salisbury Bancorp will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Salisbury Bancorp Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Salisbury Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 24.24%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAL. Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its position in Salisbury Bancorp by 34.2% in the third quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 2,450 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 101.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,054 shares of the bank’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 79.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,590 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Salisbury Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $242,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Salisbury Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $246,000. Institutional investors own 25.82% of the company’s stock.

Salisbury Bancorp Company Profile

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, consumer financing, retail banking, and trust and wealth advisory services. Its products include checking accounts, savings and mortgage market accounts, mortgage loans, health savings account, and retirement account.

Featured Stories

