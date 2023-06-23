SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Shares of SPCB stock opened at $1.02 on Thursday. SuperCom has a 12-month low of $0.94 and a 12-month high of $4.60. The company has a market capitalization of $4.29 million, a PE ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 4.37, a current ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.41.

SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The industrial products company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.38 million for the quarter. SuperCom had a negative return on equity of 30.61% and a negative net margin of 31.24%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SuperCom during the first quarter worth approximately $673,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in SuperCom during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in SuperCom by 126.2% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 90,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 50,735 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.67% of the company’s stock.

SuperCom Ltd. provides digital identity, Internet of Things and connectivity, and cyber security products and solutions to governments, and private and public organizations worldwide. The company operates in three segments: e-Gov, IoT and Connectivity, and Cyber Security. It offers MAGNA, a platform for national ID registries, e-passports, biometric visas, automated fingerprint identification systems, digitized driver's licenses, and electronic voter registration and election management.

