Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Overstock.com from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Overstock.com from $98.00 to $91.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays reduced their target price on Overstock.com from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. TheStreet downgraded Overstock.com from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Overstock.com in a report on Friday, April 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.29.

Overstock.com Trading Up 17.3 %

NASDAQ OSTK opened at $24.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -19.71 and a beta of 3.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Overstock.com has a 12 month low of $17.05 and a 12 month high of $35.20.

Institutional Trading of Overstock.com

Overstock.com ( NASDAQ:OSTK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. Overstock.com had a negative net margin of 3.14% and a positive return on equity of 1.20%. The business had revenue of $381.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. Overstock.com’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Overstock.com will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OSTK. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Overstock.com by 179.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 269,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,212,000 after buying an additional 172,835 shares during the last quarter. Refined Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Refined Wealth Management now owns 158,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,061,000 after purchasing an additional 4,253 shares during the period. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Overstock.com by 43.8% in the third quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 61,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 18,748 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Overstock.com by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 779,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,083,000 after purchasing an additional 213,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Overstock.com by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 133,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,636,000 after purchasing an additional 9,328 shares during the period. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Overstock.com Company Profile

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States. It offers furniture, décor, area rug, bedding and bath, home improvement, outdoor, and kitchen and dining items. The company provides its products and services through its internet websites comprising overstock.com, o.co, overstock.ca, and overstockgovernment.com.

