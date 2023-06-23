Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) & CCL Industries (OTCMKTS:CCDBF) Critical Analysis

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE – Get Rating) and CCL Industries (OTCMKTS:CCDBF – Get Rating) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Myers Industries and CCL Industries, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Myers Industries 0 1 0 0 2.00 CCL Industries 0 1 0 0 2.00

Myers Industries presently has a consensus target price of $26.13, suggesting a potential upside of 33.29%. CCL Industries has a consensus target price of $75.50, suggesting a potential upside of 62.44%. Given CCL Industries’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe CCL Industries is more favorable than Myers Industries.

Dividends

Profitability

Myers Industries pays an annual dividend of $0.54 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. CCL Industries pays an annual dividend of $1.02 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Myers Industries pays out 35.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. CCL Industries pays out 18.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

This table compares Myers Industries and CCL Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Myers Industries 6.28% 22.87% 10.42% CCL Industries N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Myers Industries and CCL Industries’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Myers Industries $899.55 million 0.80 $60.27 million $1.51 12.98 CCL Industries N/A N/A N/A $5.45 8.53

Myers Industries has higher revenue and earnings than CCL Industries. CCL Industries is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Myers Industries, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

89.9% of Myers Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.2% of CCL Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of Myers Industries shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Myers Industries beats CCL Industries on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Myers Industries

Myers Industries, Inc. engages in distribution of tire service supplies in Ohio. It operates through two segments, The Material Handling and Distribution. The Material Handling segment offers pallets, small parts bins, bulk shipping containers, and OEM parts, as well as storage and organization, and custom plastic products; and injection molded, rotationally molded or blow molded products, consumer fuel containers and tanks for water, fuel, and waste handling. It serves industrial manufacturing, food processing, retail/wholesale products distribution, agriculture, automotive, recreational and marine vehicles, healthcare, appliance, bakery, electronics, textiles, consumer markets, and other markets under Akro-Mils, Jamco, Buckhorn, Ameri-Kart, Scepter, Elkhart Plastics, and Trilogy Plastics brands directly to end-users, as well as through distributors. The Distribution segment engages in the distribution of tools, equipment, and supplies for tire, wheel, and under-vehicle service on passenger, heavy truck, and off-road vehicles; and manufacture and sale of tire repair materials and custom rubber products, as well as reflective highway marking tapes under the Myers Tire Supply, Myers Tire Supply International, Tuffy Manufacturing, Mohawk Rubber Sales, Patch Rubber Company, Elrick, Fleetline, MTS, Seymoure, Advance Traffic Markings, and MXP brands. This segment serves retail and truck tire dealers, commercial auto and truck fleets, auto dealers, general service and repair centers, tire re-treaders, truck stop operations, and government agencies. The company was founded in 1933 and is headquartered in Akron, Ohio.

About CCL Industries

CCL Industries, Inc. engages in the conversion of pressure sensitive and extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, security, and functional applications. It operates through the following segments: CCL; Avery; Checkpoint; and Innovia. The CCL segment focuses on the production of pressure sensitive and extruded film materials. The Avery segment manufactures and sells consumer products, including labels, binders, dividers, sheet protectors, and writing instruments. The Checkpoint segment involves in technology-driven, loss-prevention, inventory management and labelling solutions. The Innovia segment covers specialty high-performance, multi-layer, surface-engineered specialty films for label, packaging and security applications. The company was founded by Gordon S. Lang in 1951 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

