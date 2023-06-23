Analyzing Mr Price Group (OTCMKTS:MRPLY) and Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL)

Mr Price Group (OTCMKTS:MRPLY – Get Rating) and Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Rating) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Dividends

Mr Price Group pays an annual dividend of $3.71 per share and has a dividend yield of 47.8%. Shoe Carnival pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Mr Price Group pays out 44.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Shoe Carnival pays out 11.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Shoe Carnival has raised its dividend for 9 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Mr Price Group and Shoe Carnival’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mr Price Group N/A N/A N/A Shoe Carnival 8.13% 19.43% 10.37%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Earnings & Valuation

0.3% of Mr Price Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.1% of Shoe Carnival shares are owned by institutional investors. 34.5% of Shoe Carnival shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Mr Price Group and Shoe Carnival’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mr Price Group N/A N/A N/A $8.28 0.94 Shoe Carnival $1.26 billion 0.49 $110.07 million $3.61 6.28

Shoe Carnival has higher revenue and earnings than Mr Price Group. Mr Price Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Shoe Carnival, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Mr Price Group and Shoe Carnival, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mr Price Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 Shoe Carnival 0 1 0 0 2.00

Summary

Shoe Carnival beats Mr Price Group on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mr Price Group

Mr Price Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a fashion retailer serving women, men, and children in South Africa and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Apparel, Home, Telecoms, and Financial Services. It offers clothing, underwear, footwear, cosmetics, babywear, school wear, and accessories; furniture and kids merchandise; sporting, outdoor, and fitness products comprising footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories; women's smart and casual fashion and intimate wear; and home textile and décor products for bedroom, living-room, bathroom, kitchen, and dining-room. The company also provides credit services and insurance products, as well as mobile devices and accessories, and value-added services. It serves its customers through an omni-channel retail distribution of 1,721 corporate-owned stores and 8 franchised stores in Africa, as well as through its online channels. Mr Price Group Limited was founded in 1885 and is headquartered in Durban, South Africa.

About Shoe Carnival

Shoe Carnival, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers range of dress, casual, work, and athletic shoes, as well as sandals and boots for men, women, and children; and various accessories. The company also sells its products through online shopping at shoecarnival.com, as well as through mobile application. Shoe Carnival, Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Evansville, Indiana.

