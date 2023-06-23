Reviewing Izotropic (OTCMKTS:IZOZF) & ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR)

Izotropic (OTCMKTS:IZOZF – Get Rating) and ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Izotropic and ICON Public’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Izotropic N/A N/A N/A ICON Public 6.52% 11.16% 5.45%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Izotropic and ICON Public, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Izotropic 0 0 0 0 N/A ICON Public 0 1 9 0 2.90

Insider & Institutional Ownership

ICON Public has a consensus target price of $257.30, suggesting a potential upside of 13.19%. Given ICON Public’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe ICON Public is more favorable than Izotropic.

89.9% of ICON Public shares are held by institutional investors. 44.0% of ICON Public shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Izotropic and ICON Public’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Izotropic N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A ICON Public $7.74 billion 2.41 $505.30 million $6.18 36.78

ICON Public has higher revenue and earnings than Izotropic.

Summary

ICON Public beats Izotropic on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Izotropic

Izotropic Corporation, a MedTech company, commercializes diagnostic products for breast cancer. It develops and commercializes breast CT Imaging system; and 3D CT breast imaging platform for the earlier detection and diagnosis of breast cancer. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Surrey, Canada.

About ICON Public

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies. It offers clinical development services, including all phases of development, peri and post approval, data solutions, and site and patient access services; and clinical research services, including biostatistics, clinical operations, clinical supplies management, covid-19, data management, decentralized & hybrid clinical solutions, endpoint adjudication services, interactive response technologies, investigator payments, medical affairs, medical writing and publishing, pharmacovigilance, and site and patient solutions. The company also provides laboratory services, including bionanalytical, biomarker, vaccine, good manufacturing practice, and central laboratory services, as well as full-service and functional service partnerships to customers. In addition, it offers commercial positioning, early phase, language, medical imaging, and strategic solutions, as well as clinical trial management, consulting, and contract staffing services. The company serves pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries, as well as government and public health organizations. ICON Public Limited Company was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

