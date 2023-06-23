Head to Head Comparison: Suncorp Group (OTCMKTS:SNMYF) & United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS)

Suncorp Group (OTCMKTS:SNMYF – Get Rating) and United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS – Get Rating) are both financial services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

30.6% of Suncorp Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.1% of United Fire Group shares are held by institutional investors. 7.5% of United Fire Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Suncorp Group and United Fire Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Suncorp Group N/A N/A N/A United Fire Group -1.26% 0.13% 0.03%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Suncorp Group N/A N/A N/A $0.57 15.28 United Fire Group $1.01 billion 0.56 $15.03 million ($0.51) -43.69

This table compares Suncorp Group and United Fire Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

United Fire Group has higher revenue and earnings than Suncorp Group. United Fire Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Suncorp Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Suncorp Group pays an annual dividend of $0.65 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.4%. United Fire Group pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Suncorp Group pays out 113.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. United Fire Group pays out -125.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. United Fire Group has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Suncorp Group and United Fire Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Suncorp Group 0 0 0 0 N/A United Fire Group 1 0 0 0 1.00

United Fire Group has a consensus price target of $26.00, suggesting a potential upside of 16.70%. Given United Fire Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe United Fire Group is more favorable than Suncorp Group.

Summary

United Fire Group beats Suncorp Group on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Suncorp Group

Suncorp Group Limited provides insurance and banking products and services to retail, corporate, and commercial customers in Australia and New Zealand. The company operates through Insurance (Australia), Suncorp Bank, and Suncorp New Zealand segments. The Insurance (Australia) segment provides general insurance products and services, including home and contents, motor, marine, travel, commercial property, industrial special risk, public liability and professional indemnity, workers' compensation, and compulsory third-party products, as well as distributes life insurance products. The Suncorp Bank segment offers banking products and services, such as commercial, agribusiness, small business, and home loans; savings and transaction accounts; foreign exchange services; and treasury products and services. The Suncorp New Zealand segment provides general and life insurance products comprising home and contents, motor, commercial property, public liability and professional indemnity, life, trauma, total and permanent disablement, and income protection. The company was formerly known as Suncorp-Metway Limited and changed its name to Suncorp Group Limited in December 2010. Suncorp Group Limited was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Brisbane, Australia.

About United Fire Group

United Fire Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers commercial and personal lines of property and casualty insurance; and commercial multiple peril and inland marine insurance, as well as assumed reinsurance products. Its commercial policies include fire and allied lines, other liability, automobile, workers' compensation, and fidelity and surety coverage; and personal lines comprise automobile, and fire and allied lines coverage, including homeowners. The company sells its products through a network of independent agencies. United Fire Group, Inc. was incorporated in 1946 and is headquartered in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

