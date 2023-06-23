Brokerages Set Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) PT at $148.90

Shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $148.90.

OLED has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on Universal Display from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Universal Display from $160.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $148.00 price target on shares of Universal Display in a report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Universal Display in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Universal Display from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th.

NASDAQ:OLED opened at $140.28 on Friday. Universal Display has a 12-month low of $89.41 and a 12-month high of $157.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $142.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.39.

Universal Display ( NASDAQ:OLED Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Universal Display had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 33.51%. The firm had revenue of $130.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Universal Display will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.49%.

In other news, Director Lawrence Lacerte sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.73, for a total value of $2,050,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 125,472 shares in the company, valued at $17,155,786.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Lawrence Lacerte sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.73, for a total value of $2,050,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 125,472 shares in the company, valued at $17,155,786.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Julia J. Brown sold 1,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.14, for a total value of $264,846.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 63,268 shares in the company, valued at $9,499,057.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in Universal Display by 115.9% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 285,332 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,264,000 after purchasing an additional 153,164 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Universal Display by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 485,639 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,820,000 after purchasing an additional 139,566 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Universal Display by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 35,726 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,860,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Universal Display by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 887,666 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $83,824,000 after acquiring an additional 11,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Universal Display in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $465,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.

