Analyzing REC Silicon ASA (OTCMKTS:RNWEF) & SCI Engineered Materials (OTCMKTS:SCIA)

REC Silicon ASA (OTCMKTS:RNWEF – Get Rating) and SCI Engineered Materials (OTCMKTS:SCIA – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares REC Silicon ASA and SCI Engineered Materials’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets REC Silicon ASA N/A N/A N/A SCI Engineered Materials 8.82% 24.72% 17.41%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for REC Silicon ASA and SCI Engineered Materials, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score REC Silicon ASA 1 0 0 0 1.00 SCI Engineered Materials 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares REC Silicon ASA and SCI Engineered Materials’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio REC Silicon ASA N/A N/A N/A $0.06 26.63 SCI Engineered Materials $23.47 million 0.77 $1.96 million $0.47 8.51

SCI Engineered Materials has higher revenue and earnings than REC Silicon ASA. SCI Engineered Materials is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than REC Silicon ASA, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

25.8% of REC Silicon ASA shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.0% of SCI Engineered Materials shares are held by institutional investors. 19.7% of SCI Engineered Materials shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

SCI Engineered Materials beats REC Silicon ASA on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About REC Silicon ASA

REC Silicon ASA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells silicon materials for the solar and electronics industries worldwide. It offers various solar grade polysilicon for solar applications, including NextSi used for multi crystalline and monocrystalline solar ingot and wafer production in the manufacturing of solar modules. The company provides electronic grade polysilicon comprising Float Zone based devices that are used in motor control and power conversion processes for hybrid and electric vehicles, wind energy, and high voltage transmission, 5G communications, high-speed trains, Internet of Things, and big data; and Czochralski, an electronic grade polysilicon that principally used in manufacturing of semiconductor wafers. In addition, it offers silicon gases consisting of silane, dichlorosilane, monochlorosilane, and disilane. The company was formerly known as Renewable Energy Corporation ASA and changed its name to REC Silicon ASA in October 2013. REC Silicon ASA was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Lysaker, Norway.

About SCI Engineered Materials

SCI Engineered Materials, Inc. engages in the manufacture and supply of materials for physical vapor deposition thin film applications in the United States. The company offers ceramic targets, metal sputtering targets, and backing plates for use in semiconductors, solar, flat panel displays, defense, aerospace, and photonics. Its materials are used to produce nano layers of metals and oxides for advanced material systems; and in applying decorative coatings for end uses, such as sink faucets to produce various electronic, photonic, and semiconductor products. The company serves domestic and multi-national corporations, universities, and research institutions. SCI Engineered Materials, Inc. distributes its products directly, as well as through manufacturers' representatives internationally. The company was formerly known as Superconductive Components, Inc. and changed its name to SCI Engineered Materials, Inc. in 2007. SCI Engineered Materials, Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio.

