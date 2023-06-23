Brokerages Set Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) Price Target at $52.38

Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $52.38.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Baxter International from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Baxter International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays upped their target price on Baxter International from $54.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. 888 reaffirmed an “assumes” rating on shares of Baxter International in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Baxter International from $45.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th.

Get Baxter International alerts:

Baxter International Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE:BAX opened at $45.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.56. Baxter International has a twelve month low of $37.35 and a twelve month high of $67.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57.

Baxter International Announces Dividend

Baxter International ( NYSE:BAX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 billion. Baxter International had a positive return on equity of 24.29% and a negative net margin of 16.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Baxter International will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is currently -23.77%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Baxter International by 1.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,971,166 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $362,919,000 after acquiring an additional 170,213 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Baxter International by 19.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,212,694 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $211,440,000 after acquiring an additional 860,805 shares in the last quarter. Amundi raised its stake in shares of Baxter International by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 3,944,914 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $179,257,000 after acquiring an additional 729,426 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its stake in Baxter International by 28.4% in the first quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 3,255,880 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $132,058,000 after buying an additional 719,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Baxter International by 4.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,286,717 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $123,163,000 after buying an additional 103,076 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

Baxter International Company Profile

(Get Rating

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; intravenous therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; premixed and oncology drug platforms, inhaled anesthesia and critical care products and pharmacy compounding services; parenteral nutrition therapies and related products; biological products and medical devices used in surgical procedures for hemostasis, tissue sealing and adhesion prevention; and continuous renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Baxter International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baxter International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.