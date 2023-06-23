MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Receives $1,484.50 Average Price Target from Analysts

MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $1,484.50.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,600.00 to $1,700.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. New Street Research lowered shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1,350.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,620.00 to $1,770.00 in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MercadoLibre

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 185.7% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 20 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in MercadoLibre by 900.0% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 20 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in MercadoLibre in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in MercadoLibre in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in MercadoLibre in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre Stock Performance

Shares of MELI opened at $1,241.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.28. MercadoLibre has a 1 year low of $611.46 and a 1 year high of $1,365.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1,263.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,149.54.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $3.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.93. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 34.92%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. MercadoLibre’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MercadoLibre will post 16.68 earnings per share for the current year.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the development of an online commerce platform with a focus on e-commerce and related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, and Other Countries. The Other Countries segment includes Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Panama, Peru, Bolivia, Honduras, Nicaragua, El Salvador, Guatemala, Paraguay, Uruguay, and the United States of America.

