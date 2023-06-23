Analysts Set Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) Price Target at $133.17

Shares of Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Rating) (TSE:CIGI) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $133.17.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. National Bankshares decreased their price target on Colliers International Group from $140.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Colliers International Group from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Colliers International Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Colliers International Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Colliers International Group from $142.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Colliers International Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Colliers International Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,951,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 7,571.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 203,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,723,000 after purchasing an additional 200,792 shares during the period. Canoe Financial LP acquired a new stake in Colliers International Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $20,560,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Colliers International Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $11,153,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new position in shares of Colliers International Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,142,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Colliers International Group Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CIGI opened at $94.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 95.94 and a beta of 1.49. Colliers International Group has a 12-month low of $84.16 and a 12-month high of $133.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $96.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Rating) (TSE:CIGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.59). Colliers International Group had a return on equity of 47.44% and a net margin of 1.01%. The company had revenue of $965.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $964.85 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Colliers International Group will post 6.78 EPS for the current year.

Colliers International Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a yield of 0.3%. Colliers International Group’s payout ratio is currently 30.61%.

Colliers International Group Company Profile

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers transaction brokerage services, including sales, leasing, and debt finance services, as well as landlord and tenant representation services; capital markets and investment services; and mortgage investment banking services.

