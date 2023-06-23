Air Canada (TSE:AC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Air Canada (TSE:AC – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$28.81.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AC. Scotiabank raised their target price on Air Canada from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Veritas Investment Research reiterated a “reduce” rating on shares of Air Canada in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. ATB Capital lifted their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$31.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$18.50 to C$23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th.

Shares of AC stock opened at C$23.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 183,588.89, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 0.99. Air Canada has a 52-week low of C$15.57 and a 52-week high of C$23.77. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.30 billion, a PE ratio of -11.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 2.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$21.11 and its 200 day moving average is C$20.51.

Air Canada ( TSE:AC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported C($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.76) by C$0.23. The firm had revenue of C$4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.49 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Air Canada will post 2.5601751 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. The company provides scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand names in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

