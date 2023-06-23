Brokerages Set Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) PT at $148.88

Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $148.88.

NUE has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Nucor from $144.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nucor in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Nucor in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on Nucor from $145.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Nucor from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th.

Nucor Stock Performance

Shares of NUE stock opened at $153.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.56. Nucor has a 12 month low of $100.13 and a 12 month high of $182.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $144.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The basic materials company reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by $0.64. Nucor had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 34.91%. The firm had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $7.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Nucor will post 16.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.00%.

Nucor announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 11th that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to reacquire up to 11.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nucor

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NUE. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nucor during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new stake in Nucor during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in Nucor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Nucor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 15,470.4% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,177 shares during the period. 79.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

See Also

