Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th.

Levi Strauss & Co. Price Performance

NYSE LEVI opened at $14.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.88. The company has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.18. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 1 year low of $12.80 and a 1 year high of $20.49.

Levi Strauss & Co. Announces Dividend

Levi Strauss & Co. ( NYSE:LEVI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. Levi Strauss & Co. had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 29.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 4th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 3rd. Levi Strauss & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 39.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Levi Strauss & Co.

In other news, EVP Seth Jaffe sold 2,938 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.45, for a total value of $39,516.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 173,732 shares in the company, valued at $2,336,695.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Levi Strauss & Co.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,848,857 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $113,573,000 after buying an additional 68,649 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 20.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,365,036 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $125,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084,969 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 11.7% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,989,518 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $109,189,000 after purchasing an additional 626,601 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 67,921.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,420,619 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $98,818,000 after purchasing an additional 5,412,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 15.5% in the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,845,133 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $70,097,000 after acquiring an additional 516,642 shares during the period. 19.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Levi Strauss & Co.

(Get Rating

Levi Strauss & Co engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparel products. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Levi Strauss in 1853 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

See Also

