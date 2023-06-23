Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Receives $47.10 Average PT from Brokerages

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.10.

ZNTL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Wedbush upped their price target on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $120.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

ZNTL opened at $28.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.76 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.50. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $15.55 and a 12 month high of $32.34.

Insider Activity

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ZNTL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by ($0.11). Equities research analysts anticipate that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals will post -4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zentalis Pharmaceuticals news, insider Kevin D. Bunker sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total value of $2,401,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Zentalis Pharmaceuticals news, insider Kevin D. Bunker sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total value of $2,401,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $450,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Matrix Capital Management Comp acquired 4,760,000 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.66 per share, with a total value of $107,861,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,959,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $316,332,988.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 267,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,598,000 after buying an additional 48,341 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 29.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 60,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 13,765 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 80.6% during the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 79,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 35,380 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $291,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 4.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 895,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,410,000 after acquiring an additional 38,708 shares in the last quarter.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate includes the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors; Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors as a monotherapy and in an ongoing Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with platinum resistant ovarian cancer; and Phase 2 monotherapy trial for a tumor agnostic, predictive biomarker.

