Analysts Set Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) Target Price at $76.28

Shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $76.28.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ELS shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.50 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Equity LifeStyle Properties alerts:

Equity LifeStyle Properties Price Performance

NYSE:ELS opened at $66.87 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $66.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.93. The company has a market cap of $12.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.67. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a one year low of $56.91 and a one year high of $77.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Announces Dividend

Equity LifeStyle Properties ( NYSE:ELS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $370.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.71 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 18.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Equity LifeStyle Properties will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.447 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 117.76%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Equity LifeStyle Properties

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 1,438 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 49.8% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 37,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,452,000 after buying an additional 12,622 shares during the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 4,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 50,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 17 Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 33.3% in the third quarter. 17 Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 2,677 shares during the last quarter. 91.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Equity LifeStyle Properties

(Get Rating

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 30, 2023, we own or have an interest in 448 properties in 35 states and British Columbia consisting of 170,965 sites.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.