Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on AGLE. HC Wainwright restated a neutral rating and set a $1.00 target price on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Jonestrading reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Lifesci Capital cut shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $1.88.

NASDAQ:AGLE opened at $0.46 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $29.82 million, a P/E ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 1.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.32. Aeglea BioTherapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.11 and a 1 year high of $1.56.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics ( NASDAQ:AGLE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.17 million. Aeglea BioTherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 132.05% and a negative net margin of 6,678.20%. On average, analysts expect that Aeglea BioTherapeutics will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Aeglea BioTherapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Carlyle Group Inc. bought a new position in Aeglea BioTherapeutics in the first quarter valued at $69,000. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 280.0% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 393,638 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 290,049 shares during the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. grew its stake in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 46.6% during the first quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 646,478 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 205,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 76.9% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 409,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 178,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

Aeglea Biotherapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of next-generation human enzyme therapeutics as disruptive solutions for rare and other high-burden diseases. Its product Pegzilarginase, is in a Phase 3 pivotal trial for the treatment of Arginase 1 Deficiency.

