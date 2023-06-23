Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Aehr Test Systems from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd.

Aehr Test Systems Trading Up 4.0 %

AEHR opened at $41.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.61 and a beta of 1.95. Aehr Test Systems has a 12 month low of $6.71 and a 12 month high of $44.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.66 and a 200 day moving average of $30.75.

Insider Activity

Aehr Test Systems ( NASDAQ:AEHR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $17.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.00 million. Aehr Test Systems had a return on equity of 24.98% and a net margin of 22.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Aehr Test Systems will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Alistair N. Sporck sold 960 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.08, for a total transaction of $25,996.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,651 shares of the company's stock, valued at $342,589.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Geoffrey Gates Scott sold 30,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.21, for a total transaction of $846,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 59,668 shares in the company, valued at $1,683,234.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,702 shares of company stock valued at $943,633 over the last ninety days. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chapin Davis Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aehr Test Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 31,642 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 4,802 shares during the period. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 318,344 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,399,000 after acquiring an additional 96,566 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aehr Test Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $441,000. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aehr Test Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $1,104,000. 65.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aehr Test Systems

Aehr Test Systems provides test systems for burning-in semiconductor devices in wafer level, singulated die, and package part form worldwide. Its products include ABTS system that is used in the production and qualification testing of packaged parts for lower power and higher power logic devices, as well as for common types of memory devices; and FOX-XP and FOX-NP systems that are full wafer contact and singulated die/module test and burn-in systems for burn-in and functional test of complex devices, such as leading-edge silicon carbide-based power semiconductors, memories, digital signal processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, systems-on-a-chip, and integrated optical devices.

